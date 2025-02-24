Nantwich Bookshop launch for Kate’s second book

A Wistaston mum marking 10 years at the helm of a charity supporting women and girls is set to launch her second book.

Kate Blakemore, founder of Motherwell Cheshire, will unveil ‘The Motherwell Journey – Championing Women, Changing Lives’ at Nantwich Bookshop on March 20.

The book is a follow up to Kate’s best-selling ‘Mum’s the Word – The Mothering Journey’ and offers an insight into the highs and lows of running the charity which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

It explores the current state of gender equality for women and girls in key areas such as work, education, leadership, health, and mental wellbeing, highlighting the progress made and the barriers that still exist.

A passionate advocate for mental health support, Kate has shared her own experiences to inspire change and create safe, supportive spaces for women navigating complex challenges.

Kate, a mum-of-three and trained counsellor, said: “Motherwell Cheshire has been on a 10 year mission to empower women and girls and I’m very proud at what we have achieved and the value the charity brings to so many lives.

“This book charts that journey, highlighting how grassroots activism can transform lives.

“It’s written as me, a feminist, offering a hard-hitting look at what still needs to change.”

The winner of many awards for contribution to the community, Motherwell Cheshire champions the rights of women and girls and supports their health and wellbeing.

It runs menopause cafes across Cheshire and is behind a campaign to end period poverty handing out free hygiene products from its base in Crewe and community spaces across South Cheshire.

There are projects such as Inspire which supports the mental health teenage girls and Cherry Blossom supporting women who have suffered infant loss.

Recycling school uniforms and providing everything from blankets, winter coats and comfort packs to local women, Motherwell Cheshire has bonded an army of 65 volunteers and creates opportunities for friendship.

It’s also the driving force behind International Women’s Day celebrations locally with a big event planned at Cheshire College, South & West on March 8.

Last month Wistaston-born Kate, who also chairs the ‘A Statue for Ada’ campaign fundraising for a lasting memorial to Crewe suffragist Ada Nield Chew, was hailed ‘Wistonian of the Year’ for her charitable activities.

Her work is underlined by an impact report recording Motherwell Cheshire gave back a staggering £475,693 of social value to the Cheshire community in 2024.

Meet Kate, the author and charity champion, at Nantwich Bookshop at 6.15pm on March 20.

Tickets are £15 each or £22 couple and include a welcome drink and a copy of her latest book.

Book online at nantwichbookshop.co.uk/events