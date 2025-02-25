Bentley Motors eyes latest recruitment of apprentices

Bentley Motors has opened vacancies for its latest apprenticeship programme.

The South Cheshire car maker is targeting the next generation of talent as the company transitions to full electrification.

The 2025 apprenticeship intake will offer roles in key business areas such as Manufacturing and Research and Development.

The programmes will be based at Bentley’s ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe and will offer training, hands-on experience, and mentorship from industry experts.

Dr Karen Lange, Human Resources at Bentley Motors, said: “Our apprentices are the future of Bentley Motors, and this year’s programme reflects our commitment to investing in skills that will drive innovation and sustainable luxury mobility.

“With Beyond100+ at the core of our strategy, we are creating opportunities that will shape not only Bentley’s future but the future of the automotive industry.”

Former apprentice Ben Unsworth, now a Digital Manufacturing Engineer, said: “One of the most inspiring aspects of an apprenticeship at Bentley is the chance to work on meaningful projects from day one, such as the development of electrical vehicle technology.

“Being entrusted with significant responsibilities early on is both empowering and motivating.

“I was fortunate to receive fantastic opportunities and support throughout my apprenticeship, which allowed me to develop my technical expertise while also growing both personally and professionally.

“This journey ultimately led me to achieve the Apprentice of the Year award.”

Bentley Motors was recognised as a UK Top Employer for 2025, by the Top Employer Institute for the company’s commitment to developing an innovative and inclusive workplace.