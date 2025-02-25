Four brothers organising a charity football match in Nantwich for Pancreatic Cancer UK have won support from Mornflake during the firm’s 350th anniversary year.

Martin, Robert, Mathew and Peter Hadzik, from Crewe, will hold The Hadzilla Cup at Nantwich Town FC in May in memory of their brother Steven.

Musician Steven died of pancreatic cancer, aged just 44, in 2023.

Crewe-based breakfast producer Mornflake has donated £350 to help the brothers cover the cost of staging the event so more can be raised for the charity.

Martin, 38, said: “The Hadzilla Cup was first held in 2022 after Steven was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Originally, it was planned as a one-off event to raise funds so Steven could create lasting memories with his family.

“When Steven passed in 2023, our family was deeply affected, but we were overwhelmed by the incredible impact he had on so many lives.

“More than 400 people attended his funeral, from lifelong friends he made through music to his former schoolteachers.

“It was then we realised we could create a lasting legacy in his name.

“In 2024, we hosted the second Hadzilla Cup at Nantwich Town FC, raising over £11,000.

“This year, we’re going even bigger. With the support of FBT Europe, we now have both home and away kits available for purchase, alongside the launch of The Mighty Hadzilla Clothing range.

“All profits from kit and clothing sales go directly to Pancreatic Cancer research so it is a big help to receive this generous Mornflake donation towards running costs.”

Mornflake is marking its 350-year milestone of milling oats. And it has got off to a flying start, with celebratory activities including sending breakfasts to South Cheshire schools and planting trees across Cheshire.

Mornflake managing director James Lea said: “We’re full of admiration for the brothers who have turned their family tragedy into an event which raises money and awareness.

“We were only too pleased to support them with a donation and additional promotion.”

The Hadzilla Cup 2025 takes place on Saturday May 10 and includes music as well as football.

Acoustic performances throughout the afternoon will be followed by an evening of live music featuring Atomic Finger, Mutha Humbucker, Son of Shinobi, and Diamonds & Ducks—bands that Steven was part of over the years, playing to thousands, including at the Nantwich Jazz Festival.

For more on Mornflake heritage and news from the firm go to mornflake.com