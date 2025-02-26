Cheshire East appoints new finance boss on £143,000 a year

Cheshire East Council has appointed a new finance boss on an annual salary of £142,951.
Ashley Hughes has become the council’s executive director of resources, chief finance and S151 officer.
He will take over from interim head of finance Adele Taylor who was appointed on a temporary basis in June of last year on a daily rate of £1,100.
As part of that interim employment agreement, the council had to stump up an extra £198 a day for the recruitment agency plus, what it described as, ‘other role costs including pension, apprenticeship levy and other transaction fees’.
The new permanent appointment will mean a saving to Cheshire East on this one salary alone.
Eight candidates had applied for the job.
Mr Hughes has been director of resources and S151 at Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council since April 2023.
Between 2020 and 2023, he was the assistant director of finance and deputy S151 officer at the London Borough of Barnet.
Rob Polkinghorne, chief executive of Cheshire East Council, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ashley to Cheshire East Council in this key leadership role.
“Ensuring we have the right senior management capacity and capabilities, with the right people, in the right places, is a key part of our work to transform and improve our organisation.
“I look forward to working with Ashley to establish financial sustainability for the council by improving efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing service delivery – and really focus on our customers, residents and workforce.
“I’d like to thank the appointments committee and everyone who has supported the senior management recruitment campaign, including councillors, partners and council staff.”
Mr Hughes said: “I am excited to join Cheshire East Council at this time of change and improvement.
“The borough has huge potential and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the organisation.
“I look forward to working with councillors, council staff, partners, communities and businesses to make a real difference for the borough and establish a financially sustainable and resident-focused organisation.”
