Nantwich design agency lands contract with The Mersey Forest

Nantwich creative design agency TRCREATIVE have sealed a contract to provide support to The Mersey Forest.

The three-year contract will see TRCREATIVE deliver design services to help communicate The Mersey Forest’s environmental and community projects.

Established in 1994, The Mersey Forest is one of 15 Community Forests in England’s Community Forests network.

It aims to transform urban landscapes and foster community engagement through large environmental initiatives.

The Mersey Forest’s projects include national tree planting efforts, like the Trees for Climate programme, to urban greening and natural flood management projects.

Lynsey Edwards, TRCREATIVE co-founder and creative director, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Mersey Forest to support their inspiring work in transforming communities through environmental sustainability.

“The opportunity to contribute to such impactful projects aligns perfectly with our commitment to be an agency for good.

“We’re excited to help bring The Mersey Forest’s message to life through design, and to support their communication efforts in promoting such vital environmental and community initiatives.”