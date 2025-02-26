Seven new fishing platforms installed on River Weaver in Nantwich

Seven new fishing platforms have been installed along the River Weaver in Nantwich.

The platforms are part of a joint project between Nantwich Angling Society, the Environment Agency and ANSA at Cheshire East Council.

The installation began earlier in February and phase one is now complete and open for anglers to use.

Stuart Mitton, of the angling society, said it came about after they secured funding from the EA fisheries improvement programme, which is allocated to successful clubs from the sale of rod licenses.

“The platforms will provide safer, easier access to members of the society,” said Stuart.

“We are delighted, especially so close to the re-stocking of the river in the last few weeks.

“NAS have worked tirelessly to begin the first steps in returning this wonderful river to its previous healthy condition, prior to the slurry pollution of 2023.

“And once again, our partnership with the EA has enabled us to accelerate the rivers recovery.”

The seven platforms run from behind the lake up to the peg on Mill Island opposite the pelican crossing.

Stuart added: “They’ve been really well received with lots of positive comments from anglers and members of the public.

“The platforms are securely embedded and flood proof, made from recycled plastic.

“We have submitted the application for phase two.

“It would if successful allow a similar number of pegs to ne installed downstream from Welsh Row bridge to the back of Manor Road.”

(Images courtesy of NAS)