Rare Earth Digital to stage “Future of Immersive Engineering” event

Nantwich software developers Rare Earth Digital have launched a 2025 debrief series of events.

And one will feature Ben Widdowson, head of marketing immersive engineering at Siemens.

That event will take place on Thursday March 13 from 6pm to 8.30pm at The Crown Hotel, Nantwich.

It will offer a deep dive into the ground-breaking Siemens-Sony Immersive Engineering partnership and its revolutionary Extended Reality (XR) technologies.

Industry leaders such as Red Bull F1 Racing, Natilus, and Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) embrace XR technology and use this technology to make improvements in design efficiency, cost reduction and time-to-market.

This transformation represents a major shift in how engineers conceptualize, prototype and perfect their designs.

Attendees will test professional-grade XR headsets in a guided demonstration, explore real-world engineering applications through immersive technology, network with industry professionals and fellow innovators, and gain exclusive insights into Siemens’ vision for the future of engineering.

It is a FREE event but you need to register in advance to attend, by visiting

https://rareearthdigital.com/digital-debrief/