Local businesswoman takes over Enzo in Nantwich

Popular Nantwich coffee shop Enzo is now in new hands and is set to re-open in a week after a refit.

The independent eaterie on High Street has been run by Carrie Slater for 14 years.

It has made a name for itself for fine lunch-time and early evening meals, specialising in pizza, as well as its coffee.

Carrie (pictured) announced last year she was putting the coffee shop up for sale to focus on other interests and her family.

And now it has been taken over by local businesswoman Kate Mullarkey.

Kate already runs the two successful Roundabouts children’s nurseries in Willaston and Shavington.

And she told us Enzo would be closed for about a week to allow for some refit work before opening up again.

In an emotional post on social media, departing owner Carrie said she was leaving the venue in good hands.

She added: “Our two children have only ever known a life with Enzo as a big part of it and have spent many a day playing shop and stealing cakes.

“Like me, they will miss so much.

“Naturally, emotions are high – a 14-year journey has come to an end and it’s hard not to get nostalgic.

“I’m leaving Enzo proud as punch.

“We created Enzo on a shoestring with a passion for coffee and a bit of a loose plan.

“So it didn’t take us long to screw things up a bit and we came very close to losing it quite early on; but we didn’t give up.

“We learned very quickly that the people make a crucial difference, so we started to hire the right people and filter out the wrong.

“Owning a shop means you can connect with the community, I wish I could have done more but one of the things I am most proud of is The Great Enzo Charity Bake off which became an annual tradition held during the food festival.

“Our wonderful customers donated some incredible bakes and between us we have helped raise a few quid for a select few people, at times when they really needed a bit of support. I am so grateful to have been able to do this.

“Walking away from Enzo will free up some much-needed time and energy that I need to devote to one business exclusively and give it a chance to be the best it can be.

“Enzo deserves that too and I am so happy that its brilliant new owner will give it the care it truly deserves.

“I am really looking forward to seeing Enzo live on and reach greater heights, under the management of a vibrant, hilarious and genuinely lovely lady.”