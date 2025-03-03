95% of Cheshire East parents receive first choice secondary school

As many as 95% parents in Cheshire East will receive their first choice of secondary school on national offer day, the authority says.

On national offer day today (March 3), Cheshire East Council has informed thousands of parents and carers about their children’s secondary school places.

In total, 95% will receive an offer from their first preference school, with 98% receiving an offer from one of their top three preferences.

More than 4,200 applications were submitted by parents and carers for children moving into secondary school in September 2025.

Cllr Carol Bulman, chair of Cheshire East Council’s children and families committee, said: “Moving up to secondary school is a monumental milestone for children and their families.

“Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly with schools to accommodate parental preferences, and I am delighted that the vast majority of children will be attending one of their preferred schools this September.

“I wish all pupils every success in their final year of primary school and as they prepare for this exciting new chapter.”

Cheshire East Council has a statutory duty to ensure there are enough school places for local children and young people.

Parents and carers have a number of options once they receive their offer.

They can:

– Accept the school place by the deadline of March 17

– Join one or more waiting lists if a preferred school place was not offered by March 17

– Appeal the decision if they are dissatisfied with the offer, before March 31

The authority has urged parents to accept their child’s offer even if they prefer a different school until alternative arrangements are confirmed.

Parents should also apply for home-to-school travel support before the end of April to ensure arrangements and passes are in place by September 2025.

Parents of pupils with an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) will receive separate confirmation of a child’s place.

For help and advice, parents can visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooladmissions, the website of their preferred school, email [email protected], or call 0300 123 5012 (option 1).

Information on school transport is available at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooltransport

