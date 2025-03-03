A500 “surface dressing” apology issued amid flood of complaints

The firm behind surface dressing works on the A500 Shavington Bypass has today apologised after months of complaints from drivers.

Eurovia EST said investigations are continuing and all remedial works would be paid for by contractors.

The apology comes as our Freedom of Information request shows Cheshire East Council received 130 reports and complaints about the road in just five months.

Figures show there were 112 “customer enquiries”, four formal complaints and five emails from MPs on behalf of constituents received by the council’s highways team.

There were also nine complaints made to Cheshire East’s complaints department in same period, between August 2024 and January 2025.

Surface dressing works on the Shavington Bypass were carried out in July and August 2024.

But loose stones left on the carriageway sparked a flood of complaints on social media about damage to vehicles.

Complaints were also made about the “excessive” use of yellow rumble strips on the approach to Shavington and Weston roundabouts.

Cheshire East Council finally admitted to “issues” with the works when they published a statement in February, as revealed on Nantwich News

The FOI shows that on August 6, as the works were completed, highways received six complaints online and via a phone call.

Then on August 12, more than 20 people made reports/complaints about the road surface, citing cracked windscreens, chipped paintwork, and piles of stones being left in the road.

The first complaint received by CEC’s complaints team was on August 12.

A day later, another complaint read: “A500 Nantwich!!! The road is a shambles, resulting in a cracked windscreen! This is supposed to be a newly laid road surface. This is one of the worst new road surfaces I have come across, with loose chippings flying everywhere from both directions. There are no reduced speed limits in place. I would like to make a formal complaint.”

Reports and complaints continued at a pace throughout August and every month since.

Shavington councillor Linda Buchanan said she had received several complaints about the “woeful state” of the A500.

“The road surface is literally peeling away, and as cars drive along stones are flying up and damaging windscreens,” she said.

One MP also wrote to complain, highlighting that their windscreen had been damaged twice on the same stretch of road.

In our FOI request, we asked the authority how much was spent and paid to contractors for the works.

But CEC said: “The final accounts have not yet been finalised therefore we are not in a position to provide this information at this time.”

We also asked for details of all settlements made in terms of compensation for motorists who suffered vehicle damage, including totals paid out to each specific case.

CEC replied: “All claims regarding vehicle damage following the surface dressing works will be processed by Eurovia therefore Cheshire East Council does not hold this information.”

Today, Eurovia EST apologised to motorists in the area.

In a statement, they told Nantwich News: “We apologise for the inconvenience and concern caused by the surface dressing works undertaken on the A500 Shavington Bypass.

“We are committed to dealing with the impact of these works and managing the safety of all road users to ensure the roads are maintained to the required standard.

“Since last summer we have been undertaking regular monitoring and inspection of the sites, along with regular sweeping to remove any excess aggregates.

“Whilst the investigations and analysis of the site continue, we continue to undertake regular inspections and sweeping to keep the road safe for road users.

“Claims will be investigated on a case-by-case basis and assessed against established criteria to determine eligibility for compensation.

“For surface dressing we use a double treatment application known as “Lock Chip” which helps seal the road surface to prevent the ingress of water.

“Surface dressing is a well-recognised treatment across the industry and has been regularly utilised in Cheshire East.

“Over the past few years, we have laid almost around two million sqm in the Cheshire area with very few issues being reported.

“Surface dressing is a weather sensitive treatment typically undertaken between April to September each year.

“Because of the need for good weather, we anticipate the remedial works necessary to address the issues on the A500 will take place during Mid-May.

“The cost of the remedial works will be at the responsibility of the contractor for the works – there will be no costs to the taxpayer.”

The same contractors will also have to put right works it did on the A34 Maclean Way/Birrell Way in Wilmslow, A49 Whitchurch Road, A54 Buxton Road, and A533 London Road/Middlewich Road in Sandbach.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, who chairs the highways and transport committee, said: “Details of how people can make claims are on the website at Cheshire East.

“They are handled by a claims company that will look at them independently of the council.

“We have a duty to ensure that we only pay out the claims that we legally have to, and I’m sure they will look at that as well.

“I’m happy to confirm that the contractor has said that they will pick up those costs. We’re not paying for any of this.

“At the contractor’s cost, an independent expert has been commissioned to see what went wrong, and the initial findings indicate the bitumen coating delivered to the site was faulty.

“This work is guaranteed though, and having an integrated supplier means there is only one company responsible.

“They are treating it very seriously, though, and are paying for all costs associated with the issue and its repair.”

He added: “If anybody has a stone chipping that they think could be caused by this, then they need to get in touch with the claims company on our website, who will deal with them on a case-by-case basis.

“But any amounts that are paid out will not come from the Cheshire East, they will come from the contractor.”