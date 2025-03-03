Crewe Regional Sunday league and cup round-up

A Jordan Ellcock brace and a goal from Arun Rowlands were enough to see Raven Salvador reach the semi-finals of the Division 1 Cup against Nantwich Town.
The first team who can call themselves finalists in a CRSFL cup is George & Dragon, who put three past a determined and equally impressive Betley side.
The goals were scored by Joe Duckworth, Adam O’Mara and James Smith.
The finals will again be held at Nantwich Town in the first three weeks of May.
In the quarter–final of the President’s Cup, a single goal by Cooper Buckley’s Harry Griffiths was enough to see his side over the line in a close encounter against Sandbach Town.
The semi-finals will be played in mid-April.
In Division One, Alderman Utd faced off against C&N and came away as 5-1 winners.
The goals were scored by Andy Arrowsmith (2), Josh Quilty, Simon Wilkinson and Ben Jones.
The talk of the morning though was the own goal by Alderman’s Andy Walker.
There were plenty of chances in the game between Cheshire Cat and Audlem on the Barony, which finished 1-1.
Euan Bull scored for Cheshire Cat and Rob Bellairs scored for Audlem.
A single goal separated Ruskin Park and NHB, with the away side coming out as eventual winners 1-2.
Jack Mcelligott and James Thorburn got the goals for NHB while Will Pardy scored for Ruskin.
