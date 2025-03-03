Network Rail pledges new bridge and barriers for Nantwich station

Network Rail is to deliver a new footbridge and safety barriers at Nantwich railway station to boost safety, MP Connors Naismith said.
The Crewe & Nantwich MP and local town councillors John Priest and Geoff Smith had raised safety concerns with the rail network firm previously.
Following these discussions, Network Rail has confirmed that work on the new footbridge and barriers is scheduled to start in 2027 as part of an agreed funding plan.
In addition, Network Rail has pledged to clear and tidy the station’s pen area as soon as possible to improve the station’s overall appearance and functionality.
Mr Naismith MP said: “Nantwich station plays a key role in connecting our community, and I’m pleased that Network Rail has committed to making these much-needed improvements.
“The new footbridge and barriers will make a real difference to accessibility and safety for passengers.
“I want to thank Geoff, John, and the Nantwich Civic Society for bringing these concerns to my attention. I will continue to push for further improvements to our transport infrastructure.”
Cllr Geoff Smith welcomed the news, saying: “I’m delighted that Connor very quickly picked this case up for us.
“It’s really important for our residents that when they ask for things to be done, they are done.
“Our station is the gateway into Nantwich and we think this is a really important piece of work we’re trying to instigate and action.”
Cllr John Priest added: “I think it’s going to make a real change to the way that people arrive in Nantwich and can enjoy Nantwich.
“I think it will be of huge benefit to the town to have a gateway of superb standard.”
The upgrades will complement recent efforts to enhance Nantwich station, which was recently named the best-kept station in Cheshire under the management of Transport for Wales.
Mr Naismith has pledged to monitor progress and continue advocating for improvements to local transport links.
