Man charged following incident in Willaston

A man has been charged with criminal damage recklessly endangering life following an incident in Willaston on Sunday.

David Taylor-Headon, of Lochleven Road, Wistaston, was arrested on Sunday March 2.

The 53-year-old has since been charged with criminal damage recklessly endangering life, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath and failing to stop after an accident.

Taylor-Headon has been remanded in custody to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday March 4).

The charges relate to reports of an incident on Trevithick Place, Willaston, at 4.08pm on Sunday 2 March in which a car collided with a house.