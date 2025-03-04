Nantwich woman arrested after motorcyclist dies in road crash

A Nantwich woman has been arrested after a road collision which led to the death of a motorcyclist.

Luke Nabi, 38, had been riding his motorbike along Hall Lane in Darnhall near Winsford shortly before 7am on February 26 when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Luke (pictured, right) was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman from Nantwich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Cheshire Police said Luke’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

In a tribute today, Luke’s family said: “We are heartbroken that Luke was taken away from us so tragically in such awful circumstances.

“Luke was a very special person – one of a kind who lived his life to the full.

“He loved his family and friends fiercely and left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

“A cherished son to Gina and Steve, a devoted partner to Katie, and a loving stepdad to Daenerys, Luke was also a dear brother to Carly and Jake, and a doting uncle to Isabelle and Olivia.

“He was a much-loved nephew and a loyal friend to so many.

“Luke will be hugely missed by all who knew him. He was loving, caring, funny and selfless – Luke always had time for a chat with anybody.

“We love him dearly and our lives will never be the same without him.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision can contact police on 101 or via the website quoting IML2035490.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)