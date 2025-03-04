4 hours ago
Nantwich woman arrested after motorcyclist dies in road crash
12 hours ago
Man charged following incident in Willaston
1 day ago
95% of Cheshire East parents receive first choice secondary school
1 day ago
A500 “surface dressing” apology issued amid flood of complaints
1 day ago
Network Rail pledges new bridge and barriers for Nantwich station
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich woman arrested after motorcyclist dies in road crash

in Human Interest / Incident / News March 4, 2025
motorcyclist luke nabi - road accident

A Nantwich woman has been arrested after a road collision which led to the death of a motorcyclist.

Luke Nabi, 38, had been riding his motorbike along Hall Lane in Darnhall near Winsford shortly before 7am on February 26 when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Luke (pictured, right) was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman from Nantwich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Cheshire Police said Luke’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

In a tribute today, Luke’s family said: “We are heartbroken that Luke was taken away from us so tragically in such awful circumstances.

“Luke was a very special person – one of a kind who lived his life to the full.

“He loved his family and friends fiercely and left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

“A cherished son to Gina and Steve, a devoted partner to Katie, and a loving stepdad to Daenerys, Luke was also a dear brother to Carly and Jake, and a doting uncle to Isabelle and Olivia.

“He was a much-loved nephew and a loyal friend to so many.

“Luke will be hugely missed by all who knew him. He was loving, caring, funny and selfless – Luke always had time for a chat with anybody.

“We love him dearly and our lives will never be the same without him.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision can contact police on 101 or via the website quoting IML2035490.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.