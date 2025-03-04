“Wilding” film and debate set for Nantwich Civic Hall

Sustainable Nantwich is to host a screening of “Wilding” at Nantwich Civic Hall next month.

The film, described as “an inspiring true story that shows how we can revive nature and restore hope” will be on Monday April 28 from 7pm.

“Wilding” is the story of the rewilding of the Knepp Estate in West Sussex.

It is a model of land management which has taken centre stage in the drive to bring nature back into the heart of modern Britain.

The showing will be followed by a round table discussion about how we can deliver biodiversity and keep the country producing the food we need.

Event organiser and Sustainable Nantwich member Cllr Loic Charbonneau said this is the film everyone is talking about.

He said: “Nantwich is an agricultural centre with good food at its heart.

“Farming is vital to our future and the farming community is embracing the focus on sustainable nature rich food production.

“We have to protect our soils and and the bio-diversity of nature to ensure we can continue to grow the food we need.

“How we do this is critical to our common future.”

Reaseheath Agricultural College Deputy Principal Iain Clarke said this was the debate of our times.

He said: “If you care about the future you need to see this film and get involved in the debate.

“Farming depends on biodiverse and natural systems to keep our soils productive and to protect crop and animal health.

“It a network of complex interactions – and so is the debate about how we can make this work.”

Sustainable Nantwich co-ordinator Jeremy Herbert said everyone was welcome.

“Rewilding is definitely a very different approach.

“It has been controversial. But we all need to approach this subject with open hearts and minds.

“So many of us are farmers and conservationists at the same time.

“It’s too easy to divide the world into simple opposites. The binary view of the world pits nature against farming, urban against rural, traditional against modern.

“But when people get together they find common ground. That’s got to be the way forward.”

For more information on Sustainable Nantwich or to get involved email [email protected]