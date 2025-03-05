A scheme providing school holiday activities and healthy meals to Cheshire East children will continue for at least one more year.

Cheshire East Council has been awarded new government funding for its Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

It was due to end in March 2025, but the Department for Education announced more than £200m would be provided to councils to keep HAF going for another year.

The scheme, running since 2021, offers fun and educational sessions for children across the borough.

The sessions, available to children aged 5 to 16, are designed for those eligible for free school meals and include physical activities, arts and crafts, interactive experiences, and a nutritious meal for each participant.

In 2024/25, the council supported 2,384 young people and distributed 2,538 healthy hampers to families in need.

This resulted in more than 20,964 sessions booked and more than 83,000 hours of activities provided.

The council will now provide HAF sessions during February and October half terms in addition to the existing Easter, Summer and Christmas breaks.

Cllr Carol Bulman, chair of Cheshire East Council’s children and families committee, said: “I am delighted that the DfE has extended the HAF programme.

“It is truly essential for those who need it most.

“This past year, we have provided thousands of young people with sessions in arts, sports, cooking, health and wellness, gardening, animal care, and more.

“The programme is also inclusive of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), ensuring activities are accessible to all young people across the borough.

“Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 85% reporting they learned new things, 73% making new friends, and 94.5% enjoying the sessions.”

Local schools, holiday clubs, and community organisations will deliver the Easter programme.

For more information visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/HAF

Sessions will be available to book from early March.

For additional support and advice on the cost of living, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/costofliving or call 0300 123 5012.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire East Council)