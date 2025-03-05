Primary pupils to shine for Crewe & Nantwich at athletics finals

Pupils at a tiny village primary will be representing Crewe and Nantwich at regional athletics finals later this month.

The youngsters from Bridgemere CE Primary will be competing at the Small Schools Regional Indoor Athletics Final in Ellesmere Port on Monday March 17.

A team of athletes from Years 3, 4, 5, and 6 took part in the Crewe and Nantwich Small Schools Indoor Athletics Competition in November.

The team from Years 3 and 4 performed well to secure third place in the competition.

And the Years 5 and 6 mixed team took the competition by storm, and were crowned winers.

The victory means they will now represent Crewe and Nantwich in Ellesmere Port later this month.

“We are incredibly proud of all our athletes who competed,” said Daisy McGarrigle, Years 5 and 6 Teacher at Bridgemere CE Primary School.

“To have both our teams perform so well in such a competitive event is a testament to the dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship fostered here at Bridgemere.

“We are excited to see our Years 5 and 6 team go on to the regional final, and we wish them all the best!”

The whole school will be cheering on their team at the regional competition.

(Pic – Year 5/6 after their 1st place finish at the Crewe and Nantwich Small Schools Indoor Athletics Competition)