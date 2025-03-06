Police hunt burglars who raided Audlem home

Police are hunting burglars who raided a home in Audlem and stole cash and jewellery.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the crime which happened around 9.05pm on Wednesday (March 5).

Burglars targeted an address on Whitchurch Road between around 6.45pm and 8.30pm.

During the burglary, offenders stole a quantity of jewellery, watches, designer items, and cash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, saw anything suspicious, or has any relevant footage to get in touch with them.

Detective Sergeant Laura Fox, of Eastern CID, said: “We would like to reassure residents in the area that we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we would urge any witnesses to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time the incident is believed to have occurred, or anyone with any relevant CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting IML-2041185.”