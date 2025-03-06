World premiere rehearsed reading of ‘HeLa’ at Nantwich Players

Nantwich Players are to stage an exclusive “Members’ Night” featuring the world premiere of the English version of HeLa, a new play by Belgian author Aliénor Debrocq.

The special rehearsed reading will take place on Tuesday March 18, directed by Charlie Gobbett and Sharon Dutton.

And Aliénor Debrocq herself will be attending the event, travelling from Belgium for the occasion.

She will be accompanied by her partner, dramaturg Gaspard Samyn.

HeLa tells the remarkable and often overlooked true story of Henrietta Lacks, an African American woman whose cells were taken without her or her family’s consent following her death from cancer in 1951.

These cells, known as HeLa cells, have since been cultured in their billions, playing a vital role in medical research for nearly sixty years.

The play is a moving and thought-provoking exploration of race, science, and agency, highlighting the contributions of a Black woman whose voice was unheard in her lifetime but whose impact on the world was immeasurable.

This rehearsed reading is exclusively for Nantwich Players Members and Friends.

Following the reading, there will be a Q&A session featuring the author, translator Charlie Gobbett, and the cast.

To become a member and enjoy exclusive evenings visit www.nantwichplayers.com