Cheshire East denies reports it has more than 17,000 potholes

Cheshire East Council has refuted claims it has the most potholes waiting to be repaired than any other borough in England.

National newspapers carried reports this week that the authority had 17,197 potholes to repair, based on a study of reports on Fix My Street website.

But CEC highways bosses claim this is inaccurate, and revealed they will be launching their own new online tool for reporting road defects.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “Thankfully, Cheshire East does not have 17,197 potholes as incorrectly reported in a recent national newspaper.

“Instead, at the time of this article appearing, we had 550 defects. This is across a network of almost 1,680 miles (2,700kms).

“Last year, we fixed more than 35,000 potholes, and the 550 represent a normal number that we could expect to be assessing.

“There will of course always be enquiries in the system waiting to be processed but we believe the discrepancy is due to the way reports have been showing on Fix My Street.

“The council will soon be moving away from Fix My Street though and will be launching a new online tool.

“It will allow residents to easily report a wider variety of issues like potholes, fallen trees, abandoned vehicles and fly-tipping within their community.

“It will also more accurately record the number of potholes we have too!

“More details will be announced about this in the coming weeks.”

The authority has come under fire from many drivers over the past few months for the state of the roads, the surface dressing issues of the A500, and flooded rural roads where gullies and drains have not been cleared.

Cllr Goldsmith added: “We absolutely understand the frustration that potholes cause to our residents and we’re working effectively to tackle them and are currently putting together our investment programme for 2025/26.

“We’re not alone in facing this challenge, with councils across the country battling with this same issue.

“We are using our limited budgets in the best possible way and ensuring that investment made on repairing roads is done using the right treatment, at the right place, at the right time.”