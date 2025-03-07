Fundraising event for domestic abuse charity facing axe

Supporters of one of Britain’s longest-serving domestic abuse charities are to stage a South Cheshire fundraiser with best-selling author Adele Parks in a bid to prevent it closing.

MyCWA (Cheshire Without Abuse) group is facing closure leaving thousands of vulnerable adults and children without critical support.

The Crewe-based charity, a lifeline for victims since 1977, provided services to nearly 4,000 people in 2024 through its Crewe support centre and Macclesfield community hub.

But from April 2025, it will be forced to shut down life-saving services, including its 24/7 crisis helpline, emergency refuge accommodation, and trauma recovery programmes for children, after Cheshire East Council withdrew funding due to budget constraints.

In a bid to keep the charity running, MyCWA has launched an emergency appeal, setting a fundraising target of £500,000 to sustain its specialist services beyond April.

Now, supporters are stepping up.

Two dedicated MyCWA advocates, Sina Eisenbarth and Claudia Brown, have organised a special fundraising event featuring multi-million bestselling author Adele Parks (pictured) at Crewe Alexandra Football Club’s Mornflake Stadium.

The event is on Tuesday March 18. Doors open at 6pm, with the programme starting at 6:30pm. Tickets are £15.

The event offers a chance to meet Sunday Times #1 bestselling author Parks, enjoy a Q&A session, participate in a book signing, and take part in a literary quiz with the celebrated author.

Every ticket includes a paperback copy of Parks’ latest novel, First Wife’s Shadow. A raffle will also take place on the night.

Adele Parks has waived her fee to support MyCWA, and Crewe Alex has donated the venue for free to ensure maximum funds go to the charity.

Event co-organiser Sina Eisenbarth said: “Adele has amazingly offered her support for this special evening, not only for free but she is also donating an incredible prize for the raffle.

“We are also deeply thankful to Crewe Alex FC for their generosity.”

To support the event and buy tickets, visit https://skiddle.com/e/40631145

(Story by Jonathan White)