LETTER: Join Lymphoma Action at a Lymphoma Information Day

Dear Editor,

Lymphoma Action are hosting four Lymphoma Information Days in April and May to provide information and support to people affected by lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Readers might be interested in this unique opportunity to hear from lymphoma experts, meet others affected by lymphoma, ask questions and share experiences.

We will be joined by medical professionals who will talk about the relationship between the immune system and lymphoma, and managing cancer related fatigue.

Our relaxed and informative days also provide the chance to hear from Lymphoma Action volunteers who will share their personal experiences of lymphoma, and there will be plenty of opportunities throughout the day to meet others affected by the condition and to find out more about the services and support Lymphoma Action has available.

Anyone affected by lymphoma is welcome to attend, whether you have a diagnosis yourself or are a family member, friend or carer of someone living with the condition.

Our Lymphoma Information Days will be held in Birmingham on Wednesday 30 April, London on Tuesday 6 May, Southampton on Wednesday 14 May and Leeds on Wednesday 21 May.

Tickets cost £20 per person (including lunch and refreshments) and prior booking is essential.

For further information, or to book your place, please visit: https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/support-you/lymphoma-information-days