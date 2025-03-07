Nantwich singer Dionne headlines charity TikTok event

When Dionne Snary began singing to her dad on Facetime during the pandemic, little did she know she was destined to become a TikTok sensation belting out numbers to thousands of followers.

The Yorkshire-born mum of two began singing in her local church as a child and although she never took it up professionally, singing has remained her lifelong passion – especially when it brings joy to others.

When her dad was suffering from dementia and in a care home, she sang to him and other residents via video call and made a special compilation of Christmas songs she sent on a USB stick so they could watch on television.

Encouraged by friends, Dionne, who now lives in Nantwich, posted a performance on TikTok in July 2024.

Now, in less than year, she has 3,500 followers and further 2000 on a platform called Army of Angels which offers a safe space for women to build confidence and make friends through singing.

Dionne and her friend Samantha Pitt are involved in organising a big event in Blackpool on March 29 when 17 TikTok singers from all over the country will showcase their vocal talents to help raise money for Combat Stress, a charity supporting the mental health of veterans.

‘Rock the Mic’ offers a chance to dance the night away and meet TikTok creators at Viva, a plush cabaret bar and events destination in the heart of Blackpool.

Dionne, who work at Shutters By Design on Hospital Street, will perform alone and as a duo with her friend.

“It’s a black tie event and we have the Blackpool mayor and mayoress attending as well as Andy the ambassador for combat stress, she said.

“While organising this event, Samantha and I decided to give a duet a go and it was unbelievable how well we sang together.

“So now not only is the event taking place and I’m also performing as myself and as a duo. Samantha have called ourselves ‘The Harmonies.’

“The song Tell Him that we will be performing at Rock the Mic has also been released on all major platforms.

“It’s amazing where music can take you. Whether you’re a singer, dancer or a listener, it’s just so good for the soul.

“As a child I regularly sang at my local church and performed in amateur dramatics productions but due to various health issues and caring responsibilities, I lost myself and gave up my singing other than the odd karaoke.

“After losing my mum to cancer and my dad to dementia, I knew I had to do it for them.

“Singing was a way I could ‘reach’ him while he was in the care home.

“I couldn’t hold his hand or go in because of Covid restrictions but looked through the window while he and the other residents listened online.

“The carers recorded their faces of happiness. I knew then that my love for singing had never disappeared.”

Dionne, who moved to Nantwich with her family three years ago, likes to perform songs from musicals and Shirley Bassey, Frank Sinatra and Etta James classics on her TikTok platform dionne.sings

She added: “Moving from Yorkshire, we previously settled in Tarporley but felt a bit out of things.

“Nantwich has it all and my job is great. It really is a family of wonderful people who work there and I get to help transform homes with beautiful shutter designs.

“I am turning 50 this year and I can honestly say it’s never too old to fulfil your dream.”

For tickets to the Blackpool event go to www.rockthemic2025.co.uk

To book The Harmonies singing duo contact [email protected]