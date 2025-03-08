Nantwich Youth Community Centre to stage ‘Micro Music Fest’

Two young rock bands will be taking to the stage at Nantwich’s revitalised NYCC youth club on Friday April 4.

The “Micro Music Fest” has the backing of Nantwich’s independent record store Applestump Records.

Unit 17 and Twitches Rats will be performing and more bands are due to join the line-up in the weeks ahead.

Unit 17 and Twitches Rats are Nantwich-based bands with a real pedigree having released records and headlined a host of gigs across the North West in recent years.

Organisers say the Micro-Music Fest will be a safe space for teenagers under the age of 19, with professional Youth Club backing and safeguards.

Tickets will cost just £5 and will be available on the night on the door. Doors open at 6pm.

Steve Cook, of Applestump Records, said it would be a night of great music.

“I think it’s really important to get the younger generation into live music.

“There are some great young bands with real energy and commitment here.

“There’s something really special about live music, there’s a buzz and vibe that you can’t experience in front of a computer in your bedroom.

“This is real life. It’s time to join the movement.”

NYCC’S 16-year-old outreach worker George Kavannagh said it was an event organised by young people for young people.

“NYCC is a great place, a space where we young people can express ourselves, make friends and get creative. This event should be a blast,” he said.

It’s all happening at the newly refurbished, revitalised and re-branded Nantwich Youth and Community Centre (NYCC).

The club has an exciting menu of activities including gaming, Wi-Fi, smart tv’s, basketball courts, cinema, pool, table tennis, table football, learning kitchen, well-being room – and that’s just for starters.

Project co-ordinator Anna Burton said NYCC provides young people with a place they could call their own.

“NYCC is all about giving young people the power to jump start their lives.

“For the town’s teenagers, it’s a safe space, a place to hang out, explore new ideas and experiences.

“It’s their own place, where they can shape their own futures – with expert support on hand to help when its needed.”

For further information contact George and Eli, NYCC’s (youth)outreach workers at [email protected] or go to www.nycc.uk