Betley and George & Dragon reach Sunday Challenge Cup final

Betley clinched a place in the final of the Crewe DFA Sunday Challenge Cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Raven Salvador.
Two well taken goals from Betley’s Tom Royle and Raven’s Jordan Ellcock meant the teams went in level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
A tense shootout went the distance but it was eventually Betley who came out on top and will travel to the Cumberland to play for the trophy.
Joining them in the final will be George & Dragon, who advance without kicking a ball after their opponents were unable to field a side.
In Division One, C&N climb off the bottom of the table after an impressive victory over the in form Audlem.
Ben Walker’s goal was not enough for the hosts as goals from C&N’s Luke Greenhough and Luis Raymond were enough to see their side over the line.
Alderman Utd will be looking at promotion at the very least, but perhaps even the league title in their debut season in the CRSFL.
They climbed to second after a 5-2 win over White Horse.
Oliver Haddock (2), Andrew Arrowsmith, Kyle Phipps and Connor Flood got the goals for the home side.
Brandon Howman and Mark Robson scored for the Horse.
It was a game of two halves in Willaston as Ruskin Park and Nantwich Town battled it out in a 3-3 draw.
The first half belonged to Ruskin Park, and goals from Locran Chiltern, Danny Tomkinson and Rhys Potter saw them come in at half-time in good spirits.
However, an excellent fightback from Nantwich Town included a brace from Reece Quinn and a goal from Danny Griggs in the second half to share the spoils.
It was 1st v 2nd on the Barony as Cheshire Cat hosted NHB.
The away side took the lead with a good from Frank Farrington.
But goals from Will Ellwood, Sam Davenport and a Jonny Proudlove penalty saw the home side over the line who now sit seven points clear.
There are however multiple teams with games in hand below them.
