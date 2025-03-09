Nantwich Town snatch last-gasp winner at Wythenshawe

Nantwich Town scored with the last kick of the game to win 2-1 at Wythenshawe Town, writes Liam Price.
The victory has kept the Dabbers’ faint play-offs just about alive as they sit seven points behind fourth-place Congleton.
Nantwich made four changes from the team that lost at home to Mossley the previous weekend.
Joe Bunney departed the club and new signing Ben Hockenhull came in.
Troy Bourne was suspended and Callum Saunders, Matty Tweedley and Alex Panter all started.
Former Premier League and Scotland player George Boyd fired a free kick low into the wall early on for the home side.
Jacob Blyth turned and fired wide in an opening period that was lacking in any meaningful action.
The first half was scrappy and the biggest chance fell to Wythenshawe Town captain Luke Nock whose low shot was well saved by Ben Garratt.
Panter, who was at Wythenshawe Town before joining the Dabbers, fired at Greg Hall from a narrow angle on the cusp of half time.
The second half was much more action-packed. Kai Evans sprung into action and reached the byline with a strong run but his pullback was turned away.
Perry Bircumshaw picked out Kelvin Mellor, who was captaining the side in Bourne’s absence, but his header was straight at former Dabbers keeper Hall.
A good opening presented itself for the home side but they dallied in taking a shot and in the end it was blocked away.
Hall made the best save of the game just short of the hour mark.
Evans stretched his legs again and burst past a couple of defenders, cutting inside and unleashing a fierce low strike that was tipped around the post by the keeper.
Jacques Etia then came close for Wythenshawe, running across the edge of the box before finding room for a shot that curled just wide of Garratt’s far post.
Further shots from Boyd and Nock showed how they were knocking on the Dabbers’ door, and on 68 minutes they found a way through.
A free kick was awarded when Hockenhull was adjudged to have fouled his man.
The set piece found its way to Fenton Green who fired a peach of a strike into the bottom corner to break the deadlock in style.
The Dabbers struck back almost immediately.
A corner was blasted in from close range by Hockenhull to level it up.
A couple more half chances came and went, Mellor heading over the bar and a real lash from Evans went straight down the throat of Hall.
As the game ticked closer to 90 minutes the Dabbers had an opportunity on the counter.
A smart combination between Evans and Tom Pratt ended with Pratt poking towards goal but Hall again did enough to divert it into the side netting.
Uche then hit the side netting with a free kick on 90 minutes for the hosts.
It looked like it was going to end all square until the very last minute.
A hopeful ball was floated in from the wing and an untidy scramble ended when Byron Harrison forcing it over the line to win it for the visitors and spark jubilant scenes.
Nantwich are on the road again next Saturday March 15 at fellow play-off hopefuls Stalybridge Celtic, then welcome mid-table Clitheroe to the Swansway Stadium on March 22.
