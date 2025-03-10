International Women’s Day drew in hundreds of people to an event organised by Her-Place Charitable Trust – the new name for Motherwell Cheshire.

The health and wellbeing charity, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, has rebranded as part of its campaign to empower more women and girls across Cheshire.

For a decade it has been behind International Women’s Day celebrations in Crewe and this year’s event at Cheshire College South & West proved another big success.

The event shone the spotlight on music and dance talent from across South Cheshire as well as many businesses led by women.

Admission was free and visitors enjoyed entertainment from Lyceum Choir, Baker Street Belles, Crewe Liners, Fox Dance Academy, Springfield School Choir, Nantwich Voices, Frasers School of Irish Dance, Nightingales Choir and Gone Country Trio.

Visitors browsed more than 50 stalls including charity organisations, clothes, handbags and handmade crafts.

Cheshire East Mayor Cllr Marilyn Houston and Crewe Town Mayor Dawn Clark carried out the opening ceremony, each praising the charity for its wide-range of services.

Announcing the rebrand, founder Kate Blakemore said: “Her-Place Charitable Trust reflects our commitment to supporting not just mothers but all women and girls in our community.

“Since our founding, we have been dedicated to empowering and uplifting women through tailored wellbeing services, advocacy and community support.

“Over the years, our work has expanded beyond maternal support, encompassing a wider range of initiatives that address the diverse needs of women and girls at different life stages.

“Our new name, Her-Place Charitable Trust, embodies this broader vision while staying true to our core values of inclusivity, empowerment, and community-driven support.”

All the projects led by Motherwell Cheshire over the years will continue under the new banner Her-Place Charitable Trust including Believe, a service supporting mums with children at risk of being removed from their care.

A specially commissioned film was shown in the college theatre highlighting the injustices faced by women and children in the UK family court system.

Another film highlighted Her Spaces, a research project into creating safe spaces for girls in Crewe and later visitors enjoyed a live drama telling the story of Crewe suffragist Ada Nield Chew.

Crewe mum Kate also introduced her new book ‘The Motherwell Journey – Championing Women, Changing Lives’ which explores the current state of gender equality for women and girls in areas such as work, education, leadership, health and mental wellbeing.

She added: “International Women’s Day is our flagship event and again we were thrilled to see the college buzzing with visitors keen to support our campaigns and recognise the amazing things women do each day.”

International Women’s Day Crewe was supported by Afford Bond, Crewe Town Council, Cheshire College, Cheshire First Aid, Fifteen Group, Guinness Partnership, Hall Smith Whittingham, New Vic Theatre and Radius Crewe.

For more on Her-Place Charitable Trust and its various initiatives including counselling, free period products, infant loss support, menopause cafes, health screening and school uniform recycling from its base in Wistaston see social media or the website www.her-place.co.uk