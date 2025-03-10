LETTER: Concerns over width of new Reaseheath road

Dear Editor,

I have noticed that roadworks renovations are currently underway at the Reaseheath Roundabout.

While infrastructure improvements are always welcome, I assume these works are in preparation for the long-delayed Reaseheath bypass A51 spine road, which is now (finally) set to open in June – more than three years behind schedule.

This means that the road, long referred to as the “abandoned road to nowhere,” will at last be put to use once all 1,100 planned dwellings are completed.

When finished, the spine road will provide a north-south connection through Kingsbourne, linking to the A51, B5074 Main Road, Nantwich Bypass, and Barony Road at the Reaseheath Roundabout.

It will run alongside key locations such as the Reaseheath College Equestrian Centre and the River Weaver, and will include spacious cycleways and footways – an encouraging addition for pedestrians and cyclists, provided they can navigate the area safely alongside increased traffic.

The bypass will pass behind the equestrian centre and a small row of houses before joining the A51 near Holly Farm, close to the Welshmen’s Lane/Wettenhall Road crossroads and Crewe Alexandra FC’s Reaseheath Training Complex.

Ideally, this will improve traffic flow through the Kingsbourne estate, reducing congestion for those travelling towards Chester or using it as a shortcut to Water Lode and Nantwich.

However, I do have concerns regarding the road’s width. From what I have observed, it seems like a rather tight fit – particularly for articulated lorries.

I sincerely hope that careful planning has gone into ensuring smooth traffic movement, as any miscalculations could result in serious congestion and safety hazards.

With the opening date set for June, I hope everything proceeds without further delays and that this long-awaited bypass will provide the intended benefits for local residents and road users.

Best regards,

Jonathan White

Wistaston