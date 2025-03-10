7 hours ago
Malbank students enjoy cultural “trip of lifetime” in New York

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges March 10, 2025
Malbank at New York 2

Year 11 and 13 students from Malbank School and Sixth Form College embarked on a trip of a lifetime to New York.

The visit had been planned for almost two years by staff at the Nantwich school.

The four-day visit was designed to broaden students’ horizons and to reward “dedication, exemplary behaviour, and commitment to learning”.

It was led by head of sixth form Craig Batty with support from headteacher Jon Harrison.

Students visited some of New York’s most iconic landmarks, including the Top of the Rock and Empire State Building observation decks, walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, and took part in a moving visit to the 9/11 Museum and Memorial.
Malbank at New York 6

They also enjoyed ice skating at Bryant Park, a guided walking tour of Central Park, and a trip on the Staten Island Ferry to take in views of the Statue of Liberty.

And they indulged in the city’s vibrant shopping and dining experiences.

Headteacher John Harrison said: “It’s wonderful to see our students have opportunities like this.

“New York is an incredible place for our young people to visit, but trips like these are about far more than just exploring a new place—they see us step outside comfort zones, gain independence, and make unforgettable memories.

“We’re so proud to offer experiences that help our students grow, both personally and academically and those lucky enough to attend this brilliant trip made the most of every moment.”

Malbank at New York 4

Trip leader Mr Batty added: “Every single student was a credit to themselves, their families, and the school.

“Their enthusiasm, respect, and engagement in every aspect of the trip were truly commendable.”

One Year 11 student described the experience as “the most amazing trip I have ever been on – I genuinely don’t think enough words could describe how incredible it was.

“I experienced so much and learnt so much about myself, as well as feeling safe and cared for because of the teachers.

“It was such a once in a lifetime experience and I’m so truly grateful to have done it!”

With positive feedback from both students and families, discussions are now underway for the next adventure.

Malbank at New York 1

Malbank at New York 3

Malbank at New York 5

Tags: , ,

