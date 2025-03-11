Food History Walking Tour marks Cheshire Day in Nantwich

Nantwich Museum is teaming up with the town’s oldest pub to stage a Food History Walking Tour marking Cheshire Day.

Led by a museum guide, the event offers visitors a potted history of Nantwich’s ancient links to the cheese and salt-making industries and its importance as a market town alongside various snippets of town heritage.

It takes place on Friday, March 28 and will follow a trail from the museum on Pillory Street to Hospital Street, and to the town square and Welsh Row where it will end at The Black Lion for a ‘Taste of Cheshire – Beer, Bangers and Bonbons.’

Tickets are £8 and include tastings at the pub.

Museum manager Kate Dobson said: “Cheshire Day is a Marketing Cheshire initiative celebrating the county’s culinary scene.

“It takes place over a week towards the end of March and we were keen to get involved and introduce visitors to Nantwich’s rich food heritage.

“We’re delighted The Black Lion is hosting the final stage where there’s plenty of history and Cheshire food to enjoy.”

Walking tour participants will hear about Nantwich’s importance as a market town back to bygone times when farmers sold their oats and pigs on Oatmarket and Swinemarket.

They will learn about the bishop who obtained a charter in 1283 for the town to celebrate the feast of St Bartholomew with a fair where Nantwich people enjoyed dumplings, or ‘barm balls’, as they called them.

Black Lion landlord Darren Snell said: “We took part in a similar walking tour as part of the food festival last summer and it was very popular.

“It’s an opportunity to share the history of our beautiful old pub and spread the message to ‘shop local’ and cut down on food miles.

“We believe in serving fresh, homemade food and wherever possible we use Cheshire ingredients supporting other local businesses.

“The tour also highlights the history Welsh Row which the pub has been part of since 1664, or possibly even before as many people now believe.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors on March 28.”

Darren will serve up bangers from Longmans farm shop at Newall, near Nantwich, Weetwood beers from Kelsall, near Tarporley and his own homemade Cheshire cheese bonbons.

The tour starts at 11am at the museum.

Tickets are available at the museum or online nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events