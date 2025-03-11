Nantwich homecare firm launches “Whzan Blue Box”

Nantwich-based homecare firm Right at Home South Cheshire have unveiled their “Whzan Blue Box”.

It’s an all-in-one health monitoring device that will help carers track vital signs and detect early warnings of health issues, ensuring intervention and reducing unnecessary hospital admissions.

The Whzan Blue Box enables straightforward, NHS-approved assessments of vital signs.

It takes secure, non-invasive health checks and compiles data into a final score, known as the National Early Warning Score (NEWS2).

The scoring system allows carers to access a person’s health status and identify signs of deterioration before they become serious.

The NEWS2 score is a standardised system used across the NHS, shared by health professionals including Doctors, GPs, Hospitals and more.

It monitors key vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, temperature, respiratory rate.

Each reading has an individual score, which is then calculated to give and overall NEWS score, which then indicates the level of clinical urgency.

A higher score suggests a greater need for medical attention, allowing caregivers and health professionals to respond appropriately.

Right at Home say it will help them detect health concerns earlier, reduce unnecessary hospital admissions, reduce last-minute GP visits, improve communication between healthcare providers, and provide peace of mind.

A spokesperson for Right at Home said: “The introduction of the Whzan Blue Box aligns with our mission to provide exceptional, person-centred care.

“By incorporating this tool into our care, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, proactive care that prioritises the well-being of our clients.

“At Right at Home South Cheshire, we believe that technology should complement compassionate care.

“The Whzan Blue Box is a game-changer, helping us stay one step ahead in monitoring and managing health, ensuring our clients continue to receive the best possible support.”