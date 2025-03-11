1 day ago
Open archive scouting exhibition welcomes public in Wistaston

in Village News / Wistaston March 11, 2025
Wistaston Scout Centre

Scouting enthusiasts and local history buffs are invited to a special open archive exhibition hosted by the South West Cheshire Scouts District history team, writes Jonathan White.

The exhibition, taking place at Wistaston Scout Centre on Elm Close, will run over the weekend of March 15-16, showcasing a collection of Scouting memorabilia.

Visitors can explore a display of historic items, spanning from 1907 to the present day.

Highlights include books, photographs, certificates, flags, press cuttings, old uniforms, and mementos from World Jamborees and Crewe Scout Gang Shows.

The exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the rich heritage of Scouting in the region.

Doors will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be available, with donations welcomed to support the ongoing preservation of Scouting history.

Photo from the previous exhibition - Display stands including the founder of Scouts, Lord Baden-Powell (1)
Photo from previous exhibition – stands including the founder of Scouts, Lord Baden-Powell

The event has been organised by Gerald Newbrook, a lifelong Scout and founding member of the 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group.

Gerald, a former District Commissioner and now an Honorary President of the Group, was the very first Scout in the 35th South West Cheshire troop when it was formed in 1958.

A preview video from a previous exhibition in November 2021 can be viewed here:

For further details, email [email protected]

