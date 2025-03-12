2 days ago
Fire crews tackle large farm blaze at Haughton near Nantwich

in Bunbury / Human Interest / Incident / News / Village News March 12, 2025
school field - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews battled a large blaze at a farm in Haughton, near Nantwich, last night (March 11).

The fire broke out and involved around 2,000 bales of silage and a large number of tyres at a farm on Hall Lane.

Firefighters used six hose reel jets to tackle the flames and stop any further spread.

Crews from Nantwich, Crewe, Malpas, Chester, Whitchurch and Oswestry were joined by relief crews from Audlem, Middlewich, Tarporley and Congleton.

It broke out at 7.30pm and by 9.30pm they were still battling flames but had brought it under control.

By 8.45am today, relief crews were still in attendance and continued to damp down the affected area with one hose reel.

The firefighters were helped by the farmer and together they made fire breaks around the fire to stop it from spreading.

A good water supply from a nearby lake was needed to feed the hose reels and crews managed any water running from the incident.

It was declared closed by 10.30am today.

