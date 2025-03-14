Another top night of Stand Up comedy heads to Nantwich

Another stellar line-up of stand up comedians is heading to Nantwich Civic Hall in April.

Promoters are promising a feast of entertainment as the popular shows continue to sell out.

Compering April’s show is Matt Reed.

Matt marks 25 years on the comedy circuit this year and has long been a firm favourite with audiences at Nantwich Civic.

Since being a finalist of the BBC New Comedy Award early in his career, he has gone on to become on the most dependable comedians in the country.

First on the bill is Matt Richardson, a multi-award-winning comedian and television presenter.

He has lit up screens as a host on ITV2’s The Xtra Factor and BBC’s Just Tattoo of Us, along with being on contestant on the 2021 series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

Former Virgin Radio presenter Matt is making his debut at the Civic.

In the middle section is a return for Michael Legge, who last took to the stage with us in 2022.

Renowned for his acerbic wit and cutting-edge comedy, Michael is a force to be reckoned with on the stand-up scene.

A regular performer at the UK’s top comedy clubs, Michael has made regular appearances on BBC Radio 4 and was the co-host on the Dave Gorman show and also his stand up special ‘Idiot’ has also recently showcased on the ITVx platform.

Headlining and closing the show is ‘The Sinnerman’ from ITV’s The Chase, Paul Sinha.

Paul is not just a formidable quizzer and TV personality, but is widely considered one of the UK’s premier stand up comedians, which he took up after leaving his profession as a doctor more than 25 years ago.

His sharp observational humour, intelligent punchlines, and on stage charm make him a joy to see live.

Paul’s insightful comedy has been showcased on Live at the Apollo and QI, among many.

The show takes place on Friday April 4, for more details and tickets visit https://www.civiccomedy.co.uk/