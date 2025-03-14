3 hours ago
Peacock Railway in Nantwich gears up for 2025 season opener

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews March 14, 2025
A Society volunteer inspects a miniature-gauge steam loco (1)

Railway enthusiasts and families are in for a treat as The Peacock Railway in Nantwich is set to stage its 2025 season opener, writes Jonathan White.

The railway, behind the Peacock Inn in Willaston, is operated by the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society.

Its first Public Running Day of 2025 will be held on Sunday April 6th from 12pm to 4pm.

The popular miniature railway offers rides to visitors on its steam and battery-electric trains on the 5-inch railway track, which spans nearly a quarter of a mile.

For £1 per person, visitors will be treated to two laps with all proceeds supporting the dedicated society behind the attraction.

Visitors can also watch Gauge 1 (45mm) trains in action on the society’s 95-metre (310ft) raised track, believed to be the longest of its kind in the North West.

Throughout the winter, members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society have been enhancing the visitor experience.

Improvements include new metal fencing around the clubhouse, upgraded kitchen facilities, better public viewing areas for Gauge 1 demonstrations, and ongoing maintenance of the trains and tracks.

A spokesperson from The Peacock Railway said: “We’ve been busy over the winter making improvements, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back.

“There’s nothing quite like the joy of seeing families and railway enthusiasts enjoy a ride on our miniature trains – it’s what keeps our passion alive!”

The next event after the launch will be on Easter Sunday 20th April 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety or visit https://southcheshiremes.co.uk/

aerial view of the Peacock Railway in Willaston
Aerial view of the Peacock Railway in Willaston
