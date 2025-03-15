Nantwich Rotary donated plaque by masonry firm

Nantwich Rotary has presented a Certificate of Appreciation to local firm Rogers Masonry.

The firm’s directors Robin Barrett and Adrian Reynolds created a plaque which they donated to the rotary club.

Members laid the plaque earlier this week in Nantwich town centre on the flower bed which the club has sponsored.

Rogers Masonry was founded in 1960s and remains one of the oldest establishments in the area.

It specialises in granite, marble and exotic stonework, as well as memorial restorations.

Meanwhile, the rotary club also presented Nikki Harrison at Morrisons with a Certificate of Appreciation for her good work helping local charities.

And members recently presented a cheque for £250 to North West Air ambulance representative Roslyn Charlesworth following a presentation day.

