Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival full line-up unveiled

Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival returns in April with another stellar line-up of live acts and venues.

Full colour brochures are now available from the Crown Hotel and the other official venues.

They detail all the headline acts lined up for the main venues as well as those performers in “Around the Town”.

Top acts this year include Lucy Spraggan, The Bluetones, Thea Gilmore, Dodgy, Geno Washington and The Northern Soul Train who will grace the stage at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Nigel Stonier and Ed Tudor Pole will be performing in the Crown Hotel Ballroom.

And the “Around the Town” line-up is bigger than ever with new official festival venues and bands taking part.

Organisers are again supporting Nantwich Christie Hospital Support Group.

Christie volunteers will be out with collection buckets at The Civic Hall throughout the festival.

Donations will also be taken at The Bank Stage on Thursday Night at their Ultra 90 vs 2000s Event.

Nantwich News and our sister newspaper Nantwich Life have teamed up with organiser Abbi Ellwood at The Crown Hotel to publish the “Around the Town” listings for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 18-20) below.

Abbi is the daughter of Phillip Martin, who founded the festival back in the 1990s.

She took on the role of organising it each year following his death in 2018.

Abbi said: “It’s great to have Nantwich News on board to help us promote what promises to be the biggest and best Jazz Festival yet!

“We’ve had great support from all our official venues, and we have more this year than ever.

“There are so many great acts lined up over the five days, and we hope the town gets behind what should be a fabulous event.”

For more details of each act, and for Thursday and Monday’s listings, scan the QR code on the poster at the foot of this article and download the full festival brochure.

And there are more details on the official festival website, here.

Around the Town (wristbands required) listings for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

FRIDAY 18TH

1pm – 3pm

Nine Mill Street – Marc Gallagher

The Cheshire Cat – Callum Wright

2pm – 4pm

The Bank Stage – Baxter

The Crown Bar – Small Horse And The Plan

Loco – The Purpletones

The Railway – Phil Boyd

3pm – 5pm

Nine Mill Street – Warren James & His Lonesome Travellers

Crazy Moose – Ant Clowes Music

3:30pm – 6pm

The Cheshire Cat – Stone Cold Sober-Ish

4pm – 6pm

Bench Bistro Bar – No Fit State

The Bank Stage – Beardsmith

The Crown Bar – Jack Lash Cat

Loco – Stepping Lane

The Malbank – The Hairy Bartenders

5pm – 7pm

Nine Mill Street – The Afrotation Band

The Railway – The Pluckers

Rumba – Chasing Twisters

The Talbot – Alban

6pm – 8pm

The Bank Stage – Acrylic

The Bowling Green – Memory Lane

The Cheshire Cat – Shakermaker

The Crown Bar – Trace And The Resonators

Loco – Good Habits

The Malbank – A Bit Of D And B

Street – Callum Wright

Nine Mill Street – Tokyo Misfires

7pm – 9pm

Bench Bistro Bar – Teal

Crazy Moose – Harmony Junction

8pm – 10pm

The Bank Stage – Green Bullet

The Cheshire Cat – Eaton Park

Loco – Unit 17

The Malbank – Xl5

The Railway – Slated

9pm – 11pm

Nine Mill Street – Scarlett Fever

The Bowling Green – Wayne And The Hairy Peaches

The Crown Bar – Sheena Shine

Red Cow – Dan Toft

The Talbot – Menace Ii Sobriety

10pm – 12am

The Bank Stage – Definitely Mightbe Oasis

SATURDAY 19TH

1pm – 3pm

The Cheshire Cat – Baxter

The Crown Bar – Annie Long Trio

Loco – Holly Vee Solo

Nine Mill Street – Dirty Ruby

Methodist Church – Swingology

2pm – 4pm

The Bank Stage – Teacher’s Pet

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Set In Stone

Rumba – Marc Gallagher

The Railway – Ant Clowes Music

The Talbot – Sac N Craic

3pm – 5pm

Bench Bistro Bar – Front Page News

The Bowling Green – Junkhouse Dog

The Cheshire Cat – Stepping Lane

Crazy Moose – Minstrels Of Mischief

Loco – The Pluckers

Red Cow – Martin Reynolds

Nine Mill Street – Goodfellas

The Studio – Malpractice

The Malbank – The Scandal Brothers

4pm – 6pm

The Bank Stage – Wayne And The Hairy Peaches

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Jane And The Hurricanes

The Crown Bar – Barrelhouse Jukes

Rumba – Acoustic Anarchy

5pm – 7pm

The Cheshire Cat – Holly Vee And The Hubkaps

Crazy Moose – Jean And Rogers

Loco – Shakermaker

The Malbank – The Nightshift

6pm – 8pm

Methodist Church – The Cheshire 20 Big Band

Nine Mill Street – Xl5

5pm – 7pm

The Railway – Stone Cold Sober-Ish

Red Cow – The Hank Brothers

The Studio – Derailed

The Talbot – Swingology

6pm – 8pm

The Bank Stage – Monkey Finger

Bench Bistro Bar – The Warehouse Blues Band

The Bowling Green – The 10k

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – The Gus Glynn Band

Rumba – Teal

7pm – 9pm

Crazy Moose – The Hat Tricks

The Crown Bar – Bd Lenz

The Malbank – The Cyril Blake Multicoloured Bus Ride

Nine Mill Street – The Republic

The Studio – Tokyo Misfires

Loco – The Groove Revival

The Cheshire Cat – The Absconders

8pm – 10pm

The Bank Stage – Bohemian Kings

Rumba – The Giant Dwarfs

The Railway – Angel Of Harlem

The Talbot – Blondage

9pm – 11pm

The Bowling Green – Good Habits

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Afterglow

The Malbank – The V

Red Cow – The Entertainment

Nine Mill Street – Funkaholics

10pm – 12pm

The Bank Stage – Fat Lip

SUNDAY 20TH

12pm – 2pm

The Crown Hotel Bar – Scott Wainwright

The Cheshire Cat – The Hootles

1pm – 3pm

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Hexmen

Loco – Callum Wright

The Talbot – Shannon And Dan

Nine Mill Street – The Repeaters

2pm – 4pm

The Bank Stage – Diamonds & Ducks

The Cheshire Cat – The V

The Malbank – Blind Summit Blues Band

Rumba – Sheena Shine

3pm – 5pm

Bench Bistro Bar – Malpractice

The Bowling Green – The Jukebox Band

Crazy Moose – The Pluckers

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – The Dirty Truth

The Crown Hotel Bar – The Leaping Frogs

Loco – Shakermaker

The Railway – Killin’ Floor

Red Cow – Grace And Lewis

Nine Mill Street – Southbound

The Studio – Vavoom

4pm – 6pm

The Bank Stage – Stepping Lane

The Talbot – Slide Boy Roy

The Cheshire Cat – The Tone Junkies

The Malbank – Vox Americana

Rumba – Bonnylou

5pm – 7pm

The Bowling Green – The Midwich Affair

Crazy Moose – The Hairy Bartenders

Nine Mill Street – Wayne And The Hairy Peaches

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Sandraiser

The Studio – Ultraviolet

Street – Ben Maitland

6pm – 8pm

The Bank Stage – Afterglow

Bench Bistro Bar – Menace Ii Sobriety

The Malbank – Green Bullet

The Crown Hotel Bar – Almaz

Loco – Teal

The Railway – Phoenix Of Stone

Rumba – Amber Lamps

Red Cow – Baxter

The Studio – Rachel Shenton

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Gambler

7pm – 9pm

Crazy Moose – Hannah & Pete

Nine Mill Street – Bonnylou

8pm – 10pm

The Railway – Scarlett Fever

The Bank Stage – Shakermaker

The Talbot – Jcb

The Bowling Green – Xl5

The Malbank – Touch Too Much

The Railway- Scarlett Fever

Rumba – Matrix Club Matrix

The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Blozone

The Crown Bar – Free Shots

9pm – 11pm

Nine Mill Street – The Brit Tops

10pm – 12am

The Bank Stage – The Review