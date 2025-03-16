Nantwich man attacked in Spain dies in UK hospital

A Nantwich man who was left fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after being attacked while on holiday, has died.

Marshall Latham, of Highfield Drive, suffered catastrophic brain injuries and was critically ill in hospital after the assault in Caleta, on the island of Fuerteventura.

The 68-year-old was then transferred to Gran Canaria Hospital.

His family managed to fly him back by air ambulance to the UK two weeks ago to a hospital in Manchester.

But he never regained consciousness and Marshall lost his battle for life earlier today, Nantwich News has learned.

Marshall had been out with his partner Lynn in December when the attack happened. Lynn had gone back to their room earlier, and Marshall followed after a last drink.

But it’s believed he was attacked and punched as he walked home near a taxi rank, falling and hitting his head on the concrete floor.

Marshall’s family set up a Gofund page to help raise funds for a legal team as the case is likely to go to court.

It has so far raised more than £12,500.

Marshall’s brother-in-law Jim Casey, also of Nantwich, said last month: “Marsh is well known in the town.

“He and Lynn go to Fuerteventura three or four times a year, they have loads of friends over there and had gone to spend Christmas there.

“Witnesses have told police this was a completely unprovoked punch, there was no argument and they did not know each other.”

Marshall, a carpenter by trade who used to work at J W Baileys in Wardle, was treated at a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in Gran Canaria.

He was intubated, ventilated and underwent a CT scan which showed he had two skull fractures and a bleed on his brain.

Spanish Police have arrested a man.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed last month they are liaising with Spanish authorities over the case.

An FCDO spokesperson told Nantwich News in February: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been hospitalised in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

We have approached the Foreign Office for an updated statement.

Family friend Neil Cooper is running the Gofund page.

He said: “Thanks to everyone who donated, everyone who shared this whether this be through social media or with their friends. It truly means the world to us that so many people have contributed.

“We had a call with an independent legal advisor in Spain who gave us lots of amazing advice about how the courts work here and what we need to be looking for in a solicitor so with that information in hand, we are almost ready to appoint someone to represent Marsh.

“On behalf of Marsh’s friends and family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your help and support so far.”

To donate to the Gofund Page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-marsh