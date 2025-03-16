Nantwich Pirates win through to Presidents Cup semi-final

Nantwich Pirates beat NHB 3-0 in the Presidents Cup quarter-final on the Barony Park Sports Complex.
Two goals from Nathan Cotterell and a goal from Liam Whittaker were enough for victory.
There were as many red cards as goals after a first half scrap that was well officiated by Des Evans led to numerous players seeing red.
The game then continued without incident or further escalation.
The Pirates will now face the winner of next week’s quarter-final tie between Betley and Raven Salvador.
George & Dragon also progressed to the semi-final after beating Winsford over 3 4-0.
A brace from Adam Omara and goals from Jamie Roberts and Matt Birchall booked their sides place in the semi-final against Cooper Buckley.
The semi-finals will take place on April 13.
Meanwhile, Raven Salvador made it to their first final of the season as they beat Vale Hoppers 2-3 away in the Crewe DFA Sunday Concorde Vase.
Jordan Ellcock continued his good goal-scoring form with a brace, and the third was scored by Callum Greig.
Raven were 0-3 to the good at half-time, but held strong against good Vale Hoppers pressure in the second half.
Joining them in the final will be Nantwich Town, who saw off Audlem to reach a final in their debut year in the CRSFL.
Danny Dodd scored two for his side, and the other goals were scored by Danny Griggs and Martin Chesters.
Callum Mese scored the goal for Audlem.
This final will take place on April 27 on the Cumberland.
(pics by Jonathan White)
