Probe underway after fire crews battle house blaze in Tarporley

in Alpraham & Tarporley / Village News March 16, 2025
house blaze - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Several fire crews battled a blaze at a house in Tarporley last night (March 15)

The fire started at a house on Sandstone Lane at around 10pm.

Appliances from Nantwich, Winsford, Chester and Malpas were called to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered a detached house where a fire is believed to have started in a home office on the first floor.

They used two hose reel jets to dampen down the flames.

Crews then investigated the rest of the property with a thermal imaging camera to check for any signs of fire spread and used a high-pressure fan to clear the smoke.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters assisted with removing burnt materials outside the property.

All occupants of the house were accounted for.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews left the incident at around 5.45am today (March 16) after spending the night monitoring the property, removing debris, and dampening down hot spots with a hose reel jet.

“The aerial ladder platform was used to check for fire spread on the outside of the property.

“A fire investigation is underway.”

