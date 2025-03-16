Probe underway after fire crews battle house blaze in Tarporley

Several fire crews battled a blaze at a house in Tarporley last night (March 15)
The fire started at a house on Sandstone Lane at around 10pm.
Appliances from Nantwich, Winsford, Chester and Malpas were called to the scene.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered a detached house where a fire is believed to have started in a home office on the first floor.
They used two hose reel jets to dampen down the flames.
Crews then investigated the rest of the property with a thermal imaging camera to check for any signs of fire spread and used a high-pressure fan to clear the smoke.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters assisted with removing burnt materials outside the property.
All occupants of the house were accounted for.
A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews left the incident at around 5.45am today (March 16) after spending the night monitoring the property, removing debris, and dampening down hot spots with a hose reel jet.
“The aerial ladder platform was used to check for fire spread on the outside of the property.
“A fire investigation is underway.”
Recent Comments