Nantwich business event aims to boost connections and culture

in Business March 17, 2025
Photo - Liz Parkin Nantwich Info

A Nantwich event in April aims to help the town’s business boost their connections and workplace cultures.

The “Transform Workplace Culture & Communication” is a half-day event being held at Nantwich Town FC on April 2.

Organiser Liz Parkin, who runs the Nantwich Info site, said it is designed to help organisations enhance workplace culture, refine communication strategies, and build meaningful professional relationships.

Liz said: “The event will feature two expert-led panel discussions with some of Cheshire’s most respected business leaders, covering topics such as workplace culture, external communication, and brand growth.

“Attendees will gain practical insights, networking opportunities, and expert advice to help them strengthen their businesses.

“Local professionals will be sharing their knowledge on leadership, marketing, and relationship-building.

“And there will be interactive panel discussions.”

Speakers lined up for the event include Melanie Saywell (Culture Care), Anna Bates (Room 11 Coaching), Kevin Taylor-Murphy (Employment Law Solutions), Joanne Grubb (JC Creative Consultancy), Kirsty James (Kirsty James Consulting), and Claire Smith (Evolve Together).

Tickets for Nantwich Info members are £25 (then £30).

For more details and to book visit www.nantwich.info/events/culture-communication-connection

For more details, email [email protected]

CCC Nantwich Info (A5)

