In previous years, if you wanted to hang out with friends you would have to agree on a time and place that suited everyone, work out travel plans and then meet in person.

However, with the introduction of the internet, friends are now able to meet up virtually freeing up both time and money.

Whether you’re playing poker games or just jumping onto a call for a catch up, it’s never been easier to stay in contact with your friends as you’re now able to do this from the comfort of your own home over the internet.

It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, if you’re all online at the same time, you’re able to hop onto a call and start chatting and gaming, it’s that simple.

In this article we’ll take a look into some great activities to do online with friends.

Gaming

For years people have loved to game with friends, from back in the day playing split screen and LAN parties, it’s been something we’ve always loved to do since we were children.

Even as we get older, this doesn’t change as we’re always looking to see if your friends are online and what they’re playing.

Not everyone has the time in their schedule to meet up in person all the time but still wants to be social and have fun with friends, so that’s where online gaming comes in.

You no longer need to be in the same room as your friend to play the same game, as online gaming has become the normal thing, with players from the other side of the world able to play together.

With loads of free to play games always being released, and with top free to play games such as Fortnite, Warzone and Marvel Rivals, it’s easy enough to game for free with friends all enjoying the same game and having fun.

Play a game of online poker

Previously, if you wanted to play a game of poker with friends, you’d either have to go to your local casino together or all go to someone’s house to play.

However, these days it’s different with online poker games are now extremely accessible to everyone.

All it requires is someone to set up the game and invite the rest, then once all the other players have joined, you’re good to go.

Players can either choose to play for free or real money, it’s just something that needs to be discussed and agreed beforehand, depending on people’s budgets.

This opens a number of different possibilities, as if you’re playing for real money, you can put it into a prize fund, where the overall winner takes home the cash prize, making the game between friends that bit more competitive.

The great thing about poker is unlike playing an intensive game such as a first person shooter, poker although can be tense as you try to bluff your friends, it’s much more relaxed and slower pace, allowing you to have conversations, catch up on the week passed and discuss plans for the weekend, giving you that time just to chat and joke with them.

Watch a series or movie together

One of the best things to do with friends is go to the cinema to watch the latest movies. However, for some friend groups, this isn’t an option due to location or schedules.

Another alternative would be to all join a group call and watch something together.

Whether it be a movie or even a few episodes of a tv show, it’s the next best thing to all sitting together in the same room.

You’re able to laugh and joke about the show, talking about the plot and what’s just happened, but it also means you can do this from the comfort of your own home, making it much more accessible for the people with tighter schedules due to other commitments.

There are a number of streaming websites that also offer online watch parties, allowing one person to control the show or movie, ensuring everyone starts and finishes what’s on at the same time meaning no one misses anything or no one skips ahead.

It’s a great way to have a relaxed catch up with friends whilst also watching a show you enjoy, allowing you to grab a drink and a snack, sit back and relax.

Not every friend can meet up in person due to other commitments, and sometimes in life, this means friends can go long periods of time without speaking.

However, with the help of the internet, that doesn’t need to happen.

People can now meet up online with friends and do a host of different activities such as gaming, watch tv and play poker, ensuring you’ll be able to catch up with friends more than ever.

(stock image from Pixabay, licence free)