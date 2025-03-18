6 hours ago
Nantwich Players Youth Theatre presents “Our Town”

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews March 18, 2025
Our Town - Nantwich Players

Nantwich Players Youth Theatre are to present Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town”.

Set in the small town of Grover’s Corners, the production follows the lives of its residents as they navigate love, family, work, and loss.

With warmth, humour, and poignancy, “Our Town” reminds us to cherish the beauty in everyday life.

Directed by Anne-Marie Scragg, performances will take place from March 26-29 at 7.45pm at the 82-seater Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Tickets are priced at £11 and available to be purchased at www.nantwichplayers.com or 01270 600727.

For details on more Players productions visit www.nantwichplayers.com

