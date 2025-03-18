Rail bosses say they are considering options to improve the troublesome Newcastle Road level crossing in Nantwich.

There have already been a number of incidents at the crossing in 2025.

Now Network Rail say they are looking at ways they can improve.

According to NR, there have four recorded incidents at the crossing so far in 2025.

A spokesperson said: “We have experienced one incident where the phone was left off the hook, two incidents where the crossing barrier was struck, and one incident where an axle counter was holding the crossing barriers down.”

An axle counter is when the crossing assumes a train is on the approach and will automatically keep the barrier down.

“It’s an occasional glitch that can happen, and requires the axle counter to be reset. This is an example of where the barrier was stuck,” the spokesperson added.

Recently, the barriers were stuck down leading to police having to direct traffic away and preventing drivers dangerously weaving through the barriers.

Network Rail said level crossing managers have also witnessed vehicles “fouling” the yellow box junction during roadworks.

They say drivers need to take more responsibility for their actions at level crossings.

The NR spokesperson added: “We are looking into practicable options but these, unfortunately, are not plentiful.

“Installing the Red Light Safety Enforcement System (RLSE) would be an expensive solution and would potentially have a lengthy design and approval timescale.

“This method was cost-prohibitive at the last optioneering workshop for the Newcastle Road Automatic Half Barrier Crossing in Nantwich.

“The main issue seems to be drivers’ lack of due care and attention, the volume of traffic at peak times, and parked cars on London Road creating a narrow lane where two cars can pass but larger vehicles have to wait.

“Our level crossing managers have witnessed vehicles fouling the yellow box junction during road works, for example, and have fed this information to the British Transport Police.

“While Network Rail will continue to look at ways to improve the level crossing, drivers must take responsibility when using this and any other level crossing.”

The level crossing, like the ones at Nantwich station and Shrewbridge Road, are operated from the Wales Rail Operating Centre in Cardiff.

“This makes no difference to the level of risk they are assessed to hold,” said the spokesperson.

“The nature of the crossing – an Automatic Half Barrier Crossing – means the signalling location does not impact on the likelihood or severity of hazards at the crossing itself.”