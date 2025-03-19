Folk rock veterans Lindisfarne to perform in Nantwich

Folk rock legends Lindisfarne are to perform at Nantwich Civic Hall in May.

Famed for hits “Run For Home”, “Meet Me On The Corner” and “Lady Eleanor”, the Geordies under the steerage of co-founder Rod Clements are winning over audiences old and new.

Rod said: “People keep coming back to Lindisfarne live and while that carries on, we carry on.

“Nantwich is a firm favourite and we’re thrilled to playing at the Civic Hall.”

Lindisfarne play Nantwich Civic Hall on Saturday, May 17.

For tickets visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6500726 and for more dates at www.lindisfarne.com

Lindisfarne are touring with an extensive repertoire of world-renowned songs delivered in their engaging way that has trademarked the band’s stage act right back to 1970.

Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium for their catchy, memorable songs.

The Clements-penned hit “Meet Me On The Corner” paved the way for their classic ‘Fog On The Tyne’ release to become the UK’s top-selling album of 1972.

Further acclaimed albums were to follow, buoyed up by powerful live performances.

Today’s Lindisfarne comprises a line up of long-standing members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, slide guitar), Steve Daggett (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Paul Smith (drums) and Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, guitars, piano).