Hotels and attractions scoop Marketing Cheshire awards

A luxury hotel in Nantwich has scooped a top honour at the Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards 2025.

Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa was the Large Hotel of the Year award.

One judge said it was a “perfect 10” venue, adding: “The whole experience was fantastic, including the venue, the team, the food and the quality throughout the visit.”

Other winners included the Deva Fest at Cholmondeley Castle in the new Best Event or Festival Award.

Judges said the music festival, was “a fantastic event and the team are clearly passionate about creating a nationally/internationally recognised music festival” whose line-up for 2025 includes singing legend Gloria Gaynor”.

In the Best Tourism Marketing Project of the Year category, winner was the BeWILDerwood adventure park, which offers muddled mazes in 70 acres of woodland next to Cholmondeley Castle.

It won the award for its discounted ticket promotion Twiggle Tots.

Others tasting success included The Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall.

It was named Visitor Attraction of The Year with judges remarking it was not only home to “lots of activities” but the “ice cream was delicious and there was a huge selection of flavours to choose from”.

And The Pheasant Inn, also in Tattenhall, won the Taste of Cheshire Award.

Judges “praised its varied menu which includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, remarking that the food was “tasty and cooked to perfection”.

And Wedding Venue of the Year was won by Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa.

The awards are run by the region’s tourism body Marketing Cheshire.

Qualifying winners are automatically entered into the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence to compete against the best in the country.

Trevor Brocklebank, Chair of Marketing Cheshire, said: “Every year the standard of entries is incredible.

“Cheshire is blessed with businesses and individuals who work tirelessly to ensure the region’s tourism offering continues to be globally renowned, generating billions for our economy and attracting millions of visitors every year across Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East and Warrington.

“As always the Marketing Cheshire Awards allow us to showcase and celebrate the best we have to offer.”

(image by Kat Hanson Photography)