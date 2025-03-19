Nantwich Youth and Community Centre forges new partnership with police

A new partnership between Nantwich Youth and Community Centre and local police officers aims to build trust between young people and law enforcement, organisers say.

It’s hoped the partnership will provide youngsters with a chance to engage with police in a “positive and constructive manner” and break down barriers.

Members of the community centre on Birchin Lane will engage in activities and learn valuable life skills as well as gain a wider understanding of the role of the police.

As part of the partnership, Nantwich Police Sergeant Matt Stonier will join the youth club’s committee.

The committee says it is a step towards building an “even stronger and more unified community”.

Nantwich Town Cllr Anna Burton, chair of the NYCC committee, said: “We are delighted Sgt Stonier has joined the committee.

“He has a long history of serving Nantwich and brings a fresh perspective.

“He has lots of great ideas about how we can reach more of our youthful community especially minority groups who are often overlooked.

“We are all very positive about Matt joining us and looking forward to his contributions.”

Sgt Stonier added: “I am delighted to have been asked to join the committee.

“Police working in partnership with youth clubs is a great way to build trust and demonstrate the positive role that the police can play in community life.”

To mark the partnership, local officers from the Nantwich community Police Team, including PCSO Lee Berry and PCSO Alexis Barrington, attended the early evening Juniors youth club at the revamped centre.

They engaged with young NYCC members, allowing them to sit inside the police car, learn about different sirens, and hear interesting stories.

Cllr Burton added: “This interaction demonstrates a positive effort by the police team to engage with the youth and community members, fostering a sense of connection and understanding within the community.”

For more information on the youth club, visit nycc.uk