Nantwich Town football development officer to leave club

Nantwich Town football development officer Lyndon Wain is to leave the club at the end of season, it was announced today.
Wain (pictured) has made the decision to spend more time with family, the club said.
Club chairman Jon Gold said: “We owe Lyndon a great deal of gratitude for the immense work and incredible progress he has made since returning to the Club as our FDO.
“Among the many other duties he carries out on a daily basis, he has overseen and project managed the implementation of the new Stadium 3G facility, grown our teams of every age and denomination to over 70 and put in place the foundations of our first Academy proposition in partnership with Brine Lees School, which will launch in September.
“His contribution to the club has been immense and it is truly valued and we will all be doing our best to build on all of this, as a fitting legacy to the foundations he has laid.
“I am sure that all of our coaches, players and parents will join us in thanking him personally over the next month.”
Wain said: “It’s been a tough decision to leave so many friends behind and many who still have long pathways of development in front of them.
“I am very proud of what we have achieved and the club’s facilities and its potential for even more growth.
“By concentrating on inclusion and participation, the club has turned into a very special place and I will miss everyone.
“Due to the growth and development of the many different areas of community and youth development over the past few years, the club is planning a review of the infrastructure of what is one of the most important aspects of our operation.
“It’s so we can ensure we have the resources in place to provide the leadership and support that will enable this section to continue to provide the support to our coaches, players, parents and the community and to also enable it to develop further in future, and an announcement on this and any changes to the structuring, if needed, will be made once this has taken place.”
