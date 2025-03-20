Warning over children vaping at schools in Cheshire East

Children vaping at schools in Cheshire East are not just using nicotine but other substances as well, the director of education has said.

Claire Williamson told Cheshire East’s health and wellbeing board that vaping was becoming a real concern for headteachers in the borough.

And she said educators wanted to work with health officials to try to stamp it out.

Mrs Williamson told the meeting this week: “We are really concerned in regards of the levels of vaping that’s happening in schools.

“In fact, in regards of the safeguarding education board, it did actually get raised as one of the most significant concerns that headteachers are raising and it’s not just that the vapes are being used for nicotine, but actually for other substances as well.

“It’s really causing a real concern in Cheshire East and I would want to work with public health colleagues to ensure that we do keep that high on the agenda.”

Mrs Williamson was speaking as the committee was discussing its smoking cessation incentive scheme.

The scheme sees family members of pregnant women paid up to £200 in vouchers to stub out the habit because of the harmful impact of passive smoking.

Cllr Jill Rhodes (Crewe, Lab) had asked whether the council was considering a similar scheme for vapers, because of the worrying number of young people taking up e-cigarettes.

Guy Kilminster, corporate manager for health improvement, said: “There isn’t an actual service for vaping cessation as of yet.”

Dr Matthew Atkinson, consultant in public health, said: “At the moment, the position is, if you smoke, vaping can be safer, but if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.

“It is not a safe product, it is just a harm reduction product to help people quit smoking.”

He added: “I think what we understand so far about vaping is most of the harm is to the individual.

“We certainly don’t have the evidence around the passive smoking harm, the increase of sudden infant death that might be associated with household vaping, yet.

“I hope that that evidence doesn’t emerge. If it does, then it’s something that we need to look at very strongly.”

(Story by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter. Stock image for display only by https://vaping360.com/)