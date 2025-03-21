Housebuilder to donate public defibrillator to Nantwich

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey wants to donate a public access defibrillator to Nantwich.

And the firm is appealing for help to find a home it in the town.

The housebuilder, behind a large part of the Kingsbourne development, installs the equipment at all its developments during the construction phase.

It’s a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

As Kingsbourne is almost completed, it’s now seeking a location for the potentially life-saving defib.

Jennifer Burns, of Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “In an ideal world a defibrillator would never need to be used, but we know that these essential pieces of equipment can save lives so it’s vital they are installed in public places wherever possible.

“Our partnership with the BHF has led to scores of donations across the UK already.

“We’d love to hear from anyone in the Nantwich community who would like to give the defibrillator from Kingsbourne a new home.”

The recipient of the defibrillator would need to meet a number of conditions, including making it accessible at all times and registering it with The Circuit, the national defibrillator network.

Taylor Wimpey has a full handover pack and checklist which can be shared with any potential recipients prior to agreeing a donation.

Estelle Stephenson, Head of Health Partnerships and Community Resuscitation at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we know that prompt CPR and defibrillation can double the chances of survival in some cases.

“Increasing the number of publicly accessible defibrillators in our communities – alongside more of us learning CPR skills – can play a vital role in these critical moments.

“That is why we are delighted Taylor Wimpey has contributed to the aims of the BHF by making a public access defibrillator available in Nantwich as part of their wider local campaign. It could help save a life.”

To register interest in receiving the defibrillator, email [email protected]